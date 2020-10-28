MUMBAI—It is his thirst for creativity that has led Aniruddh Dave to start his own production house. The actor, who has been seen in shows such as “Mera Naam Karegi Roshan,” “Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki” and “Patiala Babes,” says that production has always been on his wish-list.
“Being a creative brain, I feel that when you get down to making something, your expectation as well as your creative vision expands,” says Dave. “From the beginning, be it films or TV, I wanted to do production. I want to make something with a message and show my creativity in one way or the other. Apart from acting, when you have your own production house, you can write, direct and be associated with the other creative aspects of entertainment. So, keeping those aspects and dreams, with this vision in mind, I thought of starting my own production house. The name is P3 Entertainment,” he says.
The actor has started the company along with his brother. “It is all about teamwork. We have a good team of creative people. Nitin, my brother, has been handling shows as a creative director and is the creative producer of the company here. We both have started this and finally the projects are on floor and we are looking forward to making some good content for TV and the OTT platform,” he says.
Talking about the kind of content they are focusing on, Dave says, “We are making content for Tata Sky and Shemaroo TV. They are coming up with some good dramas and shows. “Manohar Kahaani” is one of the oldest magazines. It is known for its thrillers. So, these are small stories out of that. They are amazing. Shemaroo has started a new program called “Adhbut Kahaaniya.” I am the producer of few stories in this. It’s an anthology of stories with different directors and different actors.”
The actor says that it was tough to get everything together during the pandemic, but they are making sure to be as safe as possible. “We have been trying since a while and it has finally happened now. Of course, it is tough to do all this specially now. All the workers have been insured for Covid-19. All the safety measures are being taken care of and the locations are properly sanitized. There is surveillance at all times. So, all the norms that the producers’ association has made are being followed. This is important as only then the shoot will go smoothly. We are not looking to make a profit immediately. It’s all about making good content. We don’t have a big budget but we are trying to make the best content from whatever we have. It is good that from the industry, a lot of actors, DOPs, friends and family are supporting us,” he says.
Dave is looking forward to the amazing projects that they have on board. “We have already some outstanding concepts that we have pitched to topnotch OTT platforms. We have a good team of creative writers as well. We have some concepts that will be shot in India and abroad. The concept is Lucknow se leke London tak aur Bambai se leke Birmingham tak. These are stories of NRIs. People are working on the stories and the content at the moment,” he says.
