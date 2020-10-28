MUMBAI (IANS) — TV actress Divya Agarwal took to Instagram Oct. 28 and announced that her father passed away after battling Covid-19.
"You are always with me... I love you papa.. RIP," she wrote alongside a throwback picture of her sitting next to her father.
Divya's father was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after testing Covid positive earlier this month. A day ago, she even requested everyone to pray for her ailing father.
"Kirpa karo Nanak dev ji. I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm.. a collective force of prayer will be really helpful.. Mujhe nahi pata kitne beliefs hote hai.. I know there's god. Please pray to god .. I have tried everything possible and I'm not going stop trying..please pray," she had written.
Paying condolences to Divya and her family, actress Neha Dhupia wrote: "Divya, I am so sorry for your loss. Love and prayers always. Be strong you brave one."
Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote: "Sorry to hear! condolences. Please stay strong."
"Stay strong baby," actress Esha Gupta wrote.
Divya's boyfriend and Roadies star Varun Sood shared the same picture on his Instagram account.
"You are always with me papa," he grieved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.