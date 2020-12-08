MUMBAI — Actress Divya Bhatnagar of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" fame passed away Dec. 8 after battling Covid-19 for the past few weeks. The television actress was hospitalized since November after contracting the virus. She was 34.
Divya was reportedly on ventilator over the past few days.
Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a close friend of the late actress, shared on her verified Instagram account: "Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi, ruth sakti thi, dil ki baat keh sakti thi.. I know life was tooo hard on you.. the pain is intorelable... but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies.. I will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi I loved you and cared for you... Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul. Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.
"You will be missed & remembered. I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial. Too soon to gone my friend... Om shanti (when nobody was around to help, you would always be there for that person, Divu you were my own, someone who I could scold, get upset with, and confide. I know life was tooo hard on you.. the pain is intorelable... but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies.. I will miss you divu and you also know how much I loved you and cared for you... You were a grown up yet a child. God bless your soul. May you be happy wherever you are. You will be missed & remembered. I love you)."
India-West adds: Avinash Mukherjee, who had worked with Divya in the show “Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki,” says that it is tough to believe that she is no more.
“I got the news and it’s really disheartening. My condolences to the family. I worked with her in “Sanskar” for more than a year. I remember sitting with her and talking to her about so many things. I cannot believe that she is no more,” he says. “It’s unbelievable… May her soul rest in peace and may she continue to smile in a better world.”
A few days before testing positive for Covid-19, Divya had shared a beautiful video on Diwali where she can be seen celebrating the festival of lights at home with a diya in her hand. "Home alone wali diwali," Divya had captioned her post on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.