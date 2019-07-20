MUMBAI—One of India’s bestselling authors and award-winning film producer, Twinkle Khanna, has announced she will be offering exclusive gifts and experiences on the Elbi India platform in July and August, including items from her personal wardrobe, signed copies of her book and a book-writing experience.
Elbi India is a first of its kind philanthropic rewards-based web- and mobile-friendly platform, leveraging the power of technology and storytelling to allow millions of users to subscribe to a club that allows them to “do good, feel good and be rewarded.”
Co-founded by global supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova, Elbi India will convert each rupee donated to charity into a ‘LoveCoin,’ which can be redeemed to receive the latest luxury gifts from the Elbi LoveShop and ElbiDrop.
Khanna becomes the latest A-list supporter of the Elbi India platform, which will see her provide exclusive products as part of an entirely unique and unprecedented reward system, the Elbi ‘LoveShop’ and an exclusive experience with ElbiDrop. Previous international supporters have included Doutzen Kroes, Naomi Campbell, Anja Rubik and Adowa Abowah.
The collaboration will see Khanna reunite with Elbi co-founder Vodianova, who she first met during the Vogue Women Awards in 2017, where Vodianova was awarded Women of The Year and Khanna with Opinion Maker of the Year. Both of them have campaigned for a variety of important social campaigns, including menstrual hygiene awareness. Natalia supported the “Pad Man” Challenge for Twinkle Khanna’s film production.
Elbi India rewards subscribers with the ElbiDrop, which gives them the chance to win exciting gifts and experiences as part of a limited time bidding process. The highest donator is rewarded with the gift, which this month will include a special Twinkle Writer Challenge. This will see Khanna submit the title of a book on the platform for users to interpret in their own way and create a unique story idea to match. The person with the best submission will then have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Khanna face-to-face to learn how to create their very own bestseller.
The proceeds of the ElbiDrop will go to WE, a non-profit organization that works with communities in Rajasthan to break the cycle of poverty through a program called WE Villages. Through education, healthcare, clean water, food security and financial opportunity, WE Villages helps to achieve long-term sustainability in close partnership with each community, resulting in lasting change and economic independence.
Elbi India subscribers are also rewarded with ‘LoveCoins,’ which amount to a unique currency for the latest gifts and treats. Each rupee equals to one LoveCoin, and for every month of subscription comes more coins as a reward. Further to the ElbiDrop, this August, these LoveCoins can be used to redeem an autographed copy of Khanna’s smash hit “Pyjamas are Forgiving” and a fashion item from Twinkle’s personal wardrobe, as a special collectible or an incredible gift for a loved one.
Speaking on the announcement, Khanna said: “I’m so excited to be collaborating with Natalia and a platform as thoughtful as Elbi India. Their work is a completely new take on charitable giving, and I am honored to be able to provide further incentives for the rewards-based system. I have always taken such an interest in the methods of different charities in the country, and this is an exciting new development.”
She went on, “This new, pioneering, form of donating is a breath of fresh air for the philanthropic sphere in India and provides a new way for people to get involved in supporting vital causes. It’s a unique way to create a platform and community for those who wish to positively impact society and gives millions the opportunity to share their passion for philanthropy. I’m very excited to see the impact it will have.”
Co-founded by Natalia Vodianova and tech entrepreneur and impact investor Timon Afinsky, Elbi India is the latest initiative from the Elbi landscape, which launched in January 2018. Originally launched as an app and named by Apple as one of their most innovative ways to give back in 2018, the Elbi app has been featured as Apple’s “App of the Day” and operates in over 80 countries, including USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Russia, Spain, France and now India.
Now available on smartphone devices and online in India, the Elbi India platform will enable millions of people across India to join a club of like-minded people who want to make India a better place. They are inspired on the platform to support causes they care about and through Instagram and WhatsApp, users will discover how their subscription is making a difference as well as hearing about the exciting rewards. The benefiting charities include the likes of Magic Bus, Cry India, UNFPA (the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency) and WE Movement.
Vodianova said: “Twinkle is a true inspiration, who I have drawn strength from as we have campaigned on similar issues. We are so pleased to have her support and contribution to Elbi LoveShop and ElbiDrop. Elbi India is built on the foundations of like-minded philanthropists coming together to form a community of change-makers.”
She added, “Working with Twinkle on this is exactly what I hoped would happen on Elbi India. Brilliant people, joining us to give their time, energy and also products that reward our users’ generous subscriptions and donations, make this partnership feel so natural. I hope we raise lots of money and awareness for women and girls across India.”
Elbi India is available on all electronic devices at www.elbi.in and can also be downloaded as an app on iOS platforms.
