MUMBAI — Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, tweeted birthday wishes May 22 to her daughter Suhana, who is studying at New York University and who celebrated her birthday with her friends there.
She posted, “Happy Birthday…you are loved, today, tomorrow and always.” Among the plethora of responses she got, one was weird to the point of being bizarre. At 12.33 a.m., a man named Suhaib (whose Twitter identity is @srkmania) asked for Suhana’s hand in marriage, claiming a monthly income of over Rupees one lakh, with the post “Gauri mam meri shadi Suhana ke saath karwado Meri monthly payment 1lakh+ hai.”
On his Twitter id page, Suhaib describes himself as “Sarcastic | SRKian Red heart | 2 rupees Editor | and has made 14.7K tweets till date, most of which are connected with Khan.
However, some detractors are terming this a “publicity stunt.” Now, isn’t that equally bizarre?
