MUMBAI— The first look of the film “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi,” starring and produced by Kangana Ranaut (who plays the title role), is out. The teaser of the film will be released on Oct. 2, Gandhi Jayanti. That is the day India celebrates the indomitable spirit of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi. Rani Laxmi Bai has been one of the first and fiercest warrior queens, who fought for independence against the British army in the mid-1800s.
Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, “Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi,” directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, is slated to release on Jan. 25, 2019.
The other film is “Saina,” the biopic on Saina Nehwal, the badminton champ. Shraddha Kapoor’s first look as Nehwal in this Bhushan Kumar-produced biopic was also unveiled. Directed by Amole Gupte, the film went on floors on Sept. 22 and Kapoor has been practicing for months including many early morning training sessions while juggling other commitments. She has already clocked 40 classes of badminton.
“It’s a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself,” said the actress. “To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina’s journey itself is so interesting – right from her misses to her injuries and victories. I can relate to her journey in a big way because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift, and that’s what’s truly inspiring.”
