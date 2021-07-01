MUMBAI — In 1977, Manmohan Desai had a record four releases — “Dharam-Veer” (his brother’s production), “Chacha Bhatija,” “Amar Akbar Anthony” (his own production) and “Parvarish.” The four films ranked among the top 5 hits of the year, yielding place only to Nasir Husain’s “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen” in third place.
But one director releasing two films on the same day has been a rare phenomenon. In 2007 on Diwali, Priyadarshan released “Garam Masala,” a romantic comedy, and “Kyon Ki…,” a serious drama. The former was a hit, the latter a flop.
However, 23 years before that, in 1984 on June 29, director Umesh Mehra, son of late veteran producer F.C. Mehra, released two films on the same day — probably the first such example. “Sohni Mahiwal” was his father’s production and an Indo-Soviet collaboration, while “Teri Baahon Mein” was produced by Pramod Poddar for Kalpataru Films and was said to be a remake of the Hollywood hit, “The Blue Lagoon.”
“Sohni Mahiwal” is one of the four tragic love legends from Punjab, the others being “Sassi Punnu,” “Mirza Sahiban” and “Heer Raanjha.” A film on this subject was made in 1958.
This Indo-Russian co-production was co-directed by Latif Faiziev from there, and had music by Anu Malik. The Russian version released only in December 1984 there. The Russian co-producers were Uzbekfilm and Sovinfilm. Buzz then suggested that Mehra wanted Laxmikant-Pyarelal for the music, but a charged, young Malik went to him, drummed out the theme tune for a subject like this on the bonnet of a car, and was in! The film had lyrics by Anand Bakshi.
The music won Malik a Filmfare Best Music nomination, and the song, “Sohni Chanab De Kinare,” won the Best Playback Singer award for Anupama Deshpande.
The film was the second Indo-Soviet production of three by Mehra’s banner, Eagle Films (after the 1980 hit, “Alibaba Aur Chalis Chor,” featuring Deol’s father Dharmendra as Alibaba, and Hema Malini as his ladylove). The third film, “Shikari / Po Zakonu Dzhungley (in Russian)” in 1990 was with a different Russian production company.
“Sohni Mahiwal” starred Shammi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Gulshan Grover and Tanuja in key roles. It won Filmfare’s Best Editing award for M. S. Shinde and Best Sound Recording for Brahmanand Sharma. The film was among the mere handful of hits of that dull year, along with “Aaj Ki Awaz,” “Ghar Ek Mandir,” “Tohfa” and “Maqsad.”
“Teri Baahon Mein” had Nutan’s son Mohnish Behl (who had made his lead debut the previous year with “Bekaraar”) cast opposite Ayesha Dutt (known now as Ayesha Shroff, Jackie Shroff’s wife). A top-heavy supporting cast was needed for this kind of lead casting, and that was fulfilled by Navin Nischol, Parikshat Sahni, Prem Chopra, Kalpana Iyer, MacMohan and Dev Kumar, with Mithun Chakraborty and Parveen Babi in special appearances. Bappi Lahiri tuned lyrics by Amit Khanna. Commercially, the film did not do well.
The film was also a tragic love story, but against the backdrop of a crime and an island, and shared singer Asha Bhosle, dialogues writer Javed Siddiqui, cinematographer S. Pappu and editor M.S. Shinde with Mehra’s other film.
On June 29, both films completed 37 years. Mehra, who has also directed other successes and hits like “Alibaba Aur Chalis Chor,” “Ashanti,” “Jaal,” (1986), “Vardi,” “Mujrim” (1989), “Aashik Aawara,” “Sabse Bada Khiladi,” “Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi” and “International Khiladi,” is now taking it easy after a career that spanned 24 years and 19 films from 1979 to 2002. The list includes three of Akshay Kumar’s films with the title of “Khiladi,” and all were successful!
