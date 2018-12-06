MUMBAI— Sara Ali Khan shared a picture-perfect moment with her first and second directors Abhishek Kapoor and Rohit Shetty at the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh reception.
Khan, who is all geared up to set foot in the industry with “Kedarnath” and “Simmba,” took to her Instagram and said, “You know it’s December when Santa Claus come twice.”
A director’s actor, Khan shares a strong bond with both Abhishek Kapoor and Rohit Shetty, a testimony of which is seen on her latest Insta posts. And let us not forget that she was attending the wedding of the only one of her two co-stars of whom, in her own words, she has been a fan before her debut. As she has mentioned in her India West interview, she took two photographs with him at a wedding much before she signed a film. And now it’s the turn of the two Santa Clauses in her life.
