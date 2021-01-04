MUMBAI—Pankaj Tripathi’s next film, “Kaagaz” is a Satish Kaushik directorial, based in Uttar Pradesh. The film tells the story of Bharat Lal, who has been declared ‘dead’ in the official government papers and is running from pillar to post to reclaim his identity.
After dropping a high-energy dance number song, “Laalam Laal Gulanar” a few days ago, the makers have released a new heartwarming number, “Bailgadi.” The song is a romantic number featuring Pankaj Tripathi and M. Monal Gajjar, who plays his wife in the film.
The song also marks the reunion of two legendary singers, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, who have sung many romantic songs since the 1980s. It has been composed by Pravesh Mallick and lyrics have been by Rashmi Virag. Beginning with Anand-Milind’s “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” (1988), the two singers who ruled for over a decade, have sung hit duets under all the top composers of that time, including Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Rajesh Roshan, Anu Malik, Nadeem-Shravan, Jatin-Lalit, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Himesh Reshammiya, apart from others.
“Kaagaz” is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Produced by Salma Khan, Nishant Kaushik and Vikas Malu, the film will premiere on Jan. 7 on Zee5 Premium, and in a first for digital film releases, will open in a few selected theatres in Uttar Pradesh.
5 Standout Duets of Udit Narayan & Alka Yagnik
- “Ae Mere Humsafar” / “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”
- “Tum Paas Aaye” / “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”
- “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai” / “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai”
- “Tip Tip Barsa Pani” / “Mohra”
- “Pi Pi Pi Pi Piya” / “Prem Deewane”
