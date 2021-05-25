MUMBAI — Starring Raju Kher, Aman Yatan Verma and Nassir Kazi in the lead, ULLU Originals’ “The Last Show” is inspired by the Uphaar Cinema tragedy in Delhi many years ago.
The series is a reminder that tragic death leaves a scar for a lifetime. Produced by ULLU Digital Media and directed by Glen Barretto and co-produced by Rajlaxmi Creations, this series has a supporting cast of Rohit Choudhary, Kunal Panth, Kartik Sabharwal, Shafaq Naaz, Ashish Kaul, Sonal Jha, Mayur Raut and others in pivotal roles.
The story revolves around the justice system that prevails in our society. Imagine being trapped in a closed place with more than 100 people and there is no escape route. The enjoyable experience of watching a matinee show of the latest movie turns into a disastrous tragedy.
As the people trapped try hard to save themselves and get away from all the smoke and fire, a group of army men, who had come to watch the movie too, try and help people escape this disaster, but even they could not save the lives of these 55 people. The family members of the dead were shattered.
But the tragedy does not end here: the victim families run pillar to post for almost 15 years to get justice for their beloved ones. The culprits behind this tragedy go scot-free by merely paying a handsome penalty.
On the release of the trailer, Vibhu Agarwal, CEO of ULLU, said, “It has been our endeavor to tell stories inspired by true incidents that have occurred across the country, whether it is high-profile scams, murder mysteries, or mass death accidents. The audience is intrigued by such stories as they get an insight into what exactly happened. Not many actually know the sequence of events and even the truth.”
He added, “ULLU has an eclectic line-up of shows coming on the app. The audiences have showered love on our shows like ‘Paper’ and ‘Assi Nabbe Poore Sau’ and we have firm faith that even ‘The Last Show’ will hit the same popularity.”
“The Last Show” highlights how people with strong clouts get away, at the same time pointing to the hopelessness of the common people to get justice.
