MUMBAI — Ultra Media & Entertainment Group presents Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota’s new devotional music video “Tulsi Ki Ramayan Bole,” launching March 20. In this video, Jalota will be heard and seen with Anita Khandelwal. The video also will have a memorable cameo appearance by Anita’s young daughter Apurva Khandewal.
This music video will be available on Ultra Bhakti. The bhajan will also simultaneously release on other streaming apps such as Gaana, Saavn, Spotify, Wynk, Amazon Music, etc.
“Tulsi Ki Ramayan Bole” is the first bhajan in a series of forthcoming songs that will convey how we should learn the great qualities of Lord Ram. People have read “Ramayan” based on the narration of Valmiki, but this series will showcase Lord Ram and “Ramayan” narrated by Sant Tulsidas.
In a simple and lucid way, “Tulsi Ki Ramayan Bole” explains the traditional and idealistic ways of Lord Ram. It conveys how he was not only an ideal brother, son and husband but also a great king and a ruler. He also respected everyone in his life even though he was a king.
The music is composed by Jalota himself and the lyrics are by K.S. HariPremi. The music video is shot at Jalota’s house. In this series, a new bhajan will be launched every month along with its respective music video. This series will showcase an array of devotionals sung by Jalota along with various new and established artistes.
Jalota says, “This bhajan conveys to the viewers that we humans should successfully internalize and imbibe Lord Ram’s personality, beliefs and value system in our day-to-day lives and be an example to society. Our dream is to ensure that this bhajan reaches every household and people embrace and follow Ram Charitra. The main objective is to convey modern Yug Ke Saath Sanskriti Evam Sansar (culture and upbringing along with the modern age).”
Singer Khandelwal added, “I am extremely happy to be a part of such a divine rendition, In this bhajan, we express that it is not about just reading “Ramcharitra Manas” but also about embracing Ram’s ideologies in our lives. This music video doesn’t narrate how Ram killed Ravan but just embraces the nobleness of that great God.”
Sushil Kumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, adds, “It is a privilege for Ultra Group to team up with an icon like Anup Jalota. Ultra Bhakti is a popular platform with devotional songs eulogizing Goddess Durga, Lord Ganpati, Sai Baba and Sant Tukaram among others. Thanks to Anup Jalota-ji, now we are adding Lord Ram and “Ramcharitmanas” narrated by Tulsidas to this illustrious list.”
