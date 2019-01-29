MUMBAI—The city witnessed a star-studded evening Jan. 28 at Mumbai Police’s annual cultural celebration, “Umang 2019,” which was conceptualized and executed by Dome Entertainment, one of India’s leading multi-faceted entertainment companies. The event was executed in collaboration with Cineyug Group, India’s premier entertainment company.
Bringing together glamour and sophistication, the event celebrated the Mumbai Police, recognizing their heroic achievements, dedication, and hard work. Organized at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex, the event consisted of several stellar performances by leading film stars and other renowned artistes and was conceptualized to thank the Mumbai Police for their bravery in protecting the city.
Hosted by Mini Mathur, Malishka Mendonsa and Manish Paul, the evening saw performances by the biggest names from the industry, like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and Kartik Aaryan among others. While Aamir Khan spoke about the Paani Foundation, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aditya Roy Kapur highlighted how the police has made Mumbai one of the safest cities in the country. Raveena Tandon also spoke of the brave women officers of the IPS.
The highlight of the evening was the daredevil performance by Akshay Kumar, who started his act by hoisting the Indian flag in his trademark “Khiladi” style by leaping off a nearby building. An act specially curated for Umang, it saw him being introduced by Rohit Shetty and joined on stage by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Together, they contributed INR 51 lakh to the Mumbai Police Foundation.
Another highlight was the launch of the Mumbai Police Calendar for 2019 by Amitabh Bachchan along with Maharashtra’s chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Also present for the unveiling were Amruta Fadnavis and other dignitaries. Bachchan also announced his contribution of Rs. 51 lakh to the Mumbai Police Foundation.
The event was also graced by Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, Dharmendra, Urmila Matondkar, Tabu and others. Commenting on the success of the event, Mazhar Nadiadwala, managing director, Dome Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., said, “‘Umang 2019’ was conceptualized by us and executed along with Cineyug. We are extremely honored to have been presented with such a prestigious opportunity to showcase our capabilities, and the success of the event is a testament to our expertise and experience in creating affairs on a grand scale.”
He added, “It is not every day that one gets to stand next to the valorous Mumbai police and honor them. It was extremely important for us to ensure they have a memorable experience. We hope we have lived up to their expectations and we are truly delighted at the success of the event.”
Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Deven Bharti, said, “‘Umang’ is more than just an event for us. It is a celebration and for the welfare of our men and women, who work hard every day to keep this city safe. We are happy to have partnered with Dome Entertainment and Cineyug, who created an evening that all of us will cherish, and gave us a memorable experience to take back home. A grand event like this takes precision, which only an experienced team can successfully deliver. We wish them luck.”
“Umang” is an annual charity show, organized by the Mumbai Police for the police force and their families. This year marked the fourth edition of the event.
