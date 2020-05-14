MUMBAI — Hindi film music abounds in remarkably unique facts about many classic songs. We mentioned facts about 12 songs the last time. Here are 12 more.
1. “Drohi” (1992): The Ram Gopal Varma film officially had music by R.D. Burman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. But one unrevealed song was ghost-written by Mehboob, while “Dhadkaati mere dil ko” (Vinod Rathod-Chitra) was ghost-composed by M.M. Kreem! It is possible Mehboob wrote this song itself.
2. “Dalaal” (1993): The popular song “Ove Maine Chori Chori” was used by producer Prakash Mehra from an old composition by Kalyanji-Anandji’s brother Babla that was lying with him. Babla got a fleeting mention only in the titles of the film, but Bappi Lahiri walked away with the credit!
3. “Coolie No. 1” (1995): The hit song “Main To Raste Se Jaa Rahaa Tha” credited to Anand-Milind was reportedly actually composed by struggling music maker Vaishnav Devaa.
4. “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” (1998): The cult title-song was made from a ‘mukhda’ (main lines) of actor Jugal Hansraj (written and tuned by him) that was used by Jatin-Lalit.
5. “Devdas” (2002): In the 2002 film of that name, the song “Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka” was credited to Ismail Darbar, but actually marked the (unofficial) composing debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali!
6. “Zeher” (2005): The beautiful “Agar Tum Mil Jaao” was originally the ‘mukhda’ of a Noorjehan (star-singer in undivided India who migrated) song from Pakistan. The song was adapted with fresh “antaras” (inner verse) written by Sayeed Quadri and composed by Anu Malik to the basic framework of the main lines. The original can be heard online.
7. “Waada” (2005): By prior consent, this Kavita Seth-composed and sung song ‘Maula’ was credited to composer Himesh Reshammiya. But this writer had heard the composition from her some years before the film released, when Seth had yet to find a footing in Mumbai!
8. “Jodhaa Akbar” (2008): “Khwaja Mere Khwaja,” reveals director Ashutosh Gowariker, was a Sufi devotional composed by A.R. Rahman’s family darvesh (priest), and was neither written by Javed Akhtar nor tuned by Rahman.
9. The ‘antaras’ of R.D. Burman’s “Suno Kaho Kahaa Suna” (Kishore Kumar-Lata Mangeshkar) from “Aap Ki Kasam” are strikingly inspired from the “antaras” of “Aksar Koi Ladki Is Haal Mein” from “Bobby” composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal a year earlier.
10. The song “Na Kajre Ki Dhaar” from “Mohra” (1994), sung by Pankaj Udhas and Sadhana Sargam, was originally composed by Kalyanji-Anandji as a Mukesh-Lata duet, for an unreleased film. It was written by Indeevar. Viju Shah, Kalyanji’s son, updated its tempo and changed the voices and orchestration. The original can be heard online.
11. Usha Khanna had adapted a Middle-Eastern tune to make her Lata Mangeshkar hit, “Har Nazar Ke Sau Afsane” from “Shabnam.” A.R. Rahman later took inspiration from the same original for “TADA” from “Hindustani” (1996).
12. Raj Kapoor would compose tunes himself, and Shankar-Jaikishan’s “I Love You” from “Sangam,” the part-English song rendered by Vivian Lobo, is his composition developed by his composers. This explains its complete resemblance to the ‘mukhda’ of Ravindra Jain’s “Sun Sahiba Sun” from Raj Kapoor’s “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” (1985) sung by Lata Mangeshkar!
