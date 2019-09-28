MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol along with the leading ladies Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde launched the fun-loaded ‘Housefull 4’ trailer in a unique style Aug. 27.
Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Housefull” franchise is the most talked-about topic on social media and with the news of the release of the trailer, and has garnered a eyeballs in the most unique way. On Sep. 25, the posters of the film were released and on Sep. 26, keeping in mind this incredible popularity and his massive global appeal, the makers of “Housefull 4” decided to launch the trailer simultaneously in India, United Kingdom, Australia and UAE.
“Housefull 4” is the story of six lovers who are parted because of a conspiracy in 1419, but cross paths again in 2019. In the film, we thus see two eras being showcased with the concept of the characters being reincarnated. Thus, all actors came dressed to the launch in their costumes from the year 1419.
Akshay Kumar headlines the multi-starrer as Rajkumar Bala — Shaitan Ka Sala (the Devil’s brother-in-law) from 1419 in a place called Sitamgarh (a pun as the word “Sitamgar” means a tormentor) while his character set in 2019 is a London-returned barber called Harry.
The trailer launch event at London took place at the 20th Century-Fox Studio at Soho Square and witnessed an enthusiastic response from the UK media who gave a rousing thumbs-up to the trailer, calling it “uniquely entertaining.” The launch was followed by a Q&A session with the stars via video conferencing.
The entire cast was dressed as their characters from 1419 era. Kumar stated, “Firstly, you need a lion’s heart to make a film of this scale. We had Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala with us. They have that kind of heart because of which such big films can be made. It is difficult to make a film like this, there are a lot of problems getting so many actors on board and involving them in a story. If all the actors, technicians and members work with fun and joy, then these problems are easily conquered. This film was completed about nine months ago. But the VFX took a while. Since the film required that kind of VFX, we completed it within 60 to 70 days,” he added.
When someone from Melbourne asked whether the budget of “Housefull 4” is more than that of “Bahubali,” the star answered, “Definitely not. I think we have made this film between Rs. 80 and 85 crore. And whatever was given by Fox Star Studios, I have taken it all!”
Kumar also made it clear that he will collaborate with filmmaker Sajid Khan in future if the latter is acquitted of the sexual harassment charges leveled against him by multiple women last year, under the #MeToo movement. He even admitted that 60 percent of the film has been shot by Khan before he was replaced by co-writer Farhad Samji.
The “Housefull” Franchise (Akshay Kumar-Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey as “Aakhri Pasta”)
“Housefull” (2010) Director: Sajid Khan Status: Hit
Male co-stars: Arjun Rampal, Randhir Kapoor
“Housefull 2” (2012) Director: Sajid Khan Status: Hit and 100 Crore film
Male co-stars: John Abraham, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty
“Housefull 3” (2016) Directors: Sajid-Farhad Status: Success and 100 Crore film
Male co-stars: Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.