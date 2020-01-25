The makers of ‘Shikara,’ Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rahul Pandita attended the prestigious Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 on Jan. 25 and talked about their film, which tells the untold story of Kashmiri Pandits.
The panel discussion was moderated by Shunali Khullar Shroff. Chopra and Pandita discussed the various aspects of the journey that Kashmiri Pandits had to undertake. Chopra said he hoped he had brought the reality of the community to the forefront.
Earlier, the filmmaker had expressed how he wanted the film to look real. So, he shot with the inhabitants of Jagti refugee camp and the other camps which would bring authenticity to the film. Recently, the makers also held a special screening of 30 minutes of Shikara for real Kashmiri Pandit refugees in New Delhi.
The trailer of ‘Shikara’ has received appreciation from all across for its heartwarming and thought-provoking storyline. A powerful depiction of Kashmir of 1990, Chopra’s directorial has struck the right chords among the audience and is receiving appreciation from all across. Shikara is Chopra’s tribute to his late mother.
‘Shikara’ is all set to release on Feb. 7, 2020. It is presented by Fox Star Studios.
