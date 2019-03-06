MUMBAI—Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” based on the Indian commandos” action following the 2016 attack, is inching close to the Rs 250-crore mark at the box office, according to trade analysts.
The film, which released on Jan. 11, raked in Rs 240 crore by March 4, and has crossed the lifetime business of 2018’s film “Simba,” said trade expert Taran Adarsh.
"‘Uri...’ continues its incredible run. Business on (eighth) Monday (Maha Shivratri) is higher than (eighth) Friday... Crosses lifetime business of ‘Simmba’... Eyes Rs 250 crore... Total: Rs 240.38 crore India business," he tweeted.
Komal Nahta, another trade expert, said “Uri...” has joined movies such as “Dangal,” “PK,” “Sanju,” “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,” “Tiger Zinda Hai,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Padmaavat” to be counted among the highest grossing films in India.
Nahta told IANS: "‘Uri...’ is the tenth highest grossser in India if “Baahubali: The Conclusion” is counted. Otherwise, it”s at the ninth spot. It has netted Rs 240 crore-plus so far, making it the second-highest Return on Investment (ROI) film."
Despite facing tough competition with the release of films such as “Gully Boy,” “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” and “Total Dhamaal” at box office, Aditya Dhar directorial “Uri..” seems to be marching strong even in its eighth week of the release.
The gritty drama, which traces the real-life events of the 2016 Uri attack and its aftermath, also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina.
