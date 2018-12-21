MUMBAI—Vicky Kaushal strikes back against terrorists in the upcoming film “URI: The Surgical Strike,” presented by RSVP. Based on true events, the film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar in his directorial debut and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It releases Jan. 11 through PackYourBag Films.
A little over two years after the Indian Army’s so-called surgical strike on militant training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Dhar is ready to bring the true story behind the dramatic events to cinema screens.
Starring also Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam, the film tells the story of the response to the 2016 terrorist attack on an Army camp in Uri, Kashmir. Vicky Kaushal plays the leader of the Indian Army battalion behind the daring strike against the perpetrators of the outrage.
For authenticity, the cast trained at Mumbai’s Navy Nagar with members of the armed forces, learning true-to-life skills including slithering, using arms and ammunition as well as other drills used in real-life combat situations.
Kaushal gained weight for the role and underwent extensive military training for five months. Training for five hours a day, his rigorous regime included three to four hours of training to enhance stamina, as well as gun training at the naval base in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. Yami Gautam also underwent mixed martial arts training for her role.
Filmed in Serbia and Mumbai, “URI” spared no expense in recreating the Indo-Pakistan border, the Line of Control and other areas resembling military posts and terrorist camps. Principal photography began in June 2018 and was finished in September.
Describing the film as the story of what happened in those 11 days, Dhar and producer Screwvala promise that “URI” will feature war, action and strategy based on truth.
