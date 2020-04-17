MUMBAI — Bollywood actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has yet again shared a sizzling photograph of herself and said that she wants to be referred "as a goddess.”
Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself flaunting her svelte figure in a sexy aztec print hot pink bikini. She has completed her look by leaving her hair open with a flower and sunglasses.
"Refer to me as a Goddess, I'm tired of being modest," she captioned the image, which currently has 1.3 million likes.
Just recently, Urvashi shared a picture in white lacy corset, teamed with hot pants and a white shirt. The image seems to be taken in her balcony.
She had set social media ablaze in black swimsuit. She had also shared a video where the actress can be seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast spread on a floating tray.
The B-Town hottie and internet sensation had even got trolled for repeating her bikini in previous posts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.