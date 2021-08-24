MUMBAI — Urvashi Rautela, as the lockdown has opened up, is busy with back-to-back film shoots and meetings.
The “Love Dose” fame actress recently uploaded a picture on her Instagram with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa. She has done music videos with both the singing sensations in the past. Rautela, who rose to fame with her first music video with Singh in the same “Love Dose” and with Randhawa in the song “Doob Gaye,” will be seen together with them again in her next project.
Rautela is seen wearing a navy blue strapless gown with Randhawa, Singh and Jubin Nautiyal. The actress captioned the post, “The band’s back together.”
On the work front, Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio Studios web series “Inspector Avinash” in a lead role opposite Randeep Hooda. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller, “Black Rose” and the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2.”
The actress recently got a great response for her song “Versace Baby” with Mohamed Ramadan. She will be also making her Tamil debut with the 200 crore big-budget film “The Legend” opposite Saravana. Rautela has also signed a three-film contract with both Jio Studios and T-Series.
