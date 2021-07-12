MUMBAI — Urvashi Rautela is an avid fitness enthusiast and has been sharing her workout videos on social media regularly. She has been posting about her progress on Instagram as she trains. To get results on-screen, the actress has added a lot of new exercises to her regular workout.
On her Instagram, Rautela recently posted a video of her exercising on an advanced leg press machine, wearing a black outfit, white shoes and a pink scrunchie on her arm. The actress reveals her favorite workout day in the caption, saying, “I love leg day. Leg day’s my favorite! #RocketSeriesLegPress.”
Rautela’s workout videos have been going viral on the internet with over millions of views. She is currently training hard for her new film, but it has only made her one of the fittest actors in the industry. Rautela also practices pilates.
The actress has gained immense stamina over time. As part of her core-building program, she has done crunches on a punching bag while hanging upside down, deadlifts, kickboxing, and being punched in the gut. The actress has to train until she reaches her maximum strength, “being stronger, faster, and more agile” than an Olympic Gold medalist, as per her media statement!
Her training lasts six hours a day, including gym training, fight choreography and horseback riding. At the moment, Rautela’s diet comprises good proteins, slow complex carbs, and tons of vegetables. The fighting style of Rautela emphasizes elegant fighting rather than only sheer strength. Additionally, Rautela will soon travel to Sweden to train with Magnus Lygdback, Gal Gadot’s trainer in “Wonder Woman.”
On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film, in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IIT-ian, and later she is going to appear in the bilingual thriller, “Black Rose,” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2.” The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song, “Doob Gaye,” opposite Guru Randhawa and “Versace Baby” opposite Mohamed Ramadan.
Rautela is starring in a lead role in Jio Studio’s Web series, “Inspector Avinash,” opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super-cops Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.
