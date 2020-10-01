MUMBAI — Versatile actor Usha Jadhav has won the Best Actor-Female award at the IndoGerman Filmweek for her powerful performance in the movie "Mai Ghat : Crime No. 103/2005." This is Usha's third Best Actor trophy for the film—she has earlier bagged the NYC South Asian Film Festival and 50th IFFI awards in the year 2019.
The elated actor shared the news on social platform and said, "Happy to receive Best Actor Female Award for Mai Ghat : Crime no 103/2005 at the #IndoGermanFilmWeek in Berlin last night. Thanks & congratulations MohiniGupta @ananthmahadevan & the team!"
"Mai Ghat..." is a biopic, the real story of a mother whose only son was tortured and killed by the police. It’s her struggle for justice for more than a decade. The movie is directed by Ananth Mahadevan and produced by Mohini Gupta.
Jadhav's next is a Spanish film, "La Nueva Normalidad," directed by Alejandro Cortés, which is set to release this week on Oct. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.