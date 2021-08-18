MUMBAI — She is just a few films old. Vaani Kapoor, however, is now stepping out of her mentor Aditya Chopra’s banner of Yash Raj Films (“Shuddh Desi Romance,” “Aaha Kalyanam,” “Befikre,” “War” and the forthcoming “Shamshera”) for the first time with “BellBottom,” also her first film with Akshay Kumar and in 3-D.
We meet on Zoom and our first query is exactly about that. And we give full credit to Kapoor, for she has learned the fine art of diplomacy, which comes across again and again.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: So how was the first non-Yash Raj experience?
A: I am not someone who looks into production logistics, and I think that a director-actor relationship is more important. I have had great experiences with both production houses, and all my films have gone pretty well. All my films have helped me become better and improved my exposure to the industry.
Q: The clichéd question: what is your role in the film?
A: I wish I could elaborate more on my role, but the makers do not want me to talk much about it. Yes, I am Akshay Kumar’s love interest, and a sweet, level-headed girl, but my character is not only different from whatever else I have done, but also very exciting.
Q: How was the Akshay Kumar experience? What sets him apart from a Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan or Ranbir Kapoor, with whom you have done “Shamshera?”
A: Akshay is a fabulous co-star, very approachable and supportive, and he is funny and entertaining on set. There is a light yet great energy on set because of him. I never faced a problem on expressing what I feel or improvising a scene and exploring it the way I saw it, thanks to him and my director. As for the second part of your question, they all are remarkable, and I don’t know if I have the right to say who is better or different. They all have their own strengths. At the subliminal level, I was a silent observer of their work and learnt a lot.
Q: Was there trepidation or any nervousness when you went on the start-to-near-finish shoot to the UK in view of the situation?
A: I think that the only phase when I was a shade nervous was when I was in quarantine, though the apartment in which I was placed was very nice. But then I was all alone! After that part was over, they looked after us pretty well. There was a proper bubble, all the protocols, there were two tests a week and so on. Also, Glasgow is a spaced-out city with minimum people. The later nervousness came in more because of my family who hoped that I would remain safe and come back safe! Happily, we all lucked out.
Q: Why did you do a Tamil film right after your first movie?
A: “Aaha Kalyanam” was the Tamil remake of “Band Baaja Baaraat” and at that time it was the perfect opportunity to explore my talent, as in the initial days it is not easy to showcase my acting skills as you do not get really meaty roles like these. Adi-sir wanted me to take it on, and in any case, for my audition I was given Anushka Sharma’s scene and told to enact it in my way rather than follow her.
Q: Three heroines this time. What was your interaction with them?
A: Unfortunately, I do not share space with either Lara Dutta or Huma Qureshi, and I could not meet Lara either during the making of the film. Huma stayed on for a few days after her work was over and we hung out together. Now I know both of them well and they are lovely people.
Q: Any wish-list in sharing space with some heroines?
A: Well, it would be fun to do an all-girl film, like the one Farhan Akhtar has just announced. I am waiting to watch it and other such movies and be a part of such films too. I hope to have enough credibility soon to be a part of such projects!
