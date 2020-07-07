MUMBAI — Producer Jackky Bhagnani has got Vaani Kapoor on board for his espionage thriller “Bellbottom.” The actress will be playing a key role in the ‘80s- set film, inspired by true events. This marks her first film with Akshay Kumar.
Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the story is about one of India’s forgotten heroes and is scheduled to go on floors this year. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.
Bhagnani says that the script made him choose a fresh pairing. “Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in “Bellbottom” has to be in sync with Akshay-sir’s screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one.”
Sharing her excitement, Kapoor, who is doing here first non-YRF film, says, “I am excited to share the screen space with Akshay-sir. It is definitely a script I instantly clicked with and knew I wanted to be part of, and I am also thrilled to partner with Pooja Entertainment, who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. I’m eagerly waiting to start shooting.”
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh in association with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the film will release Apr. 2, 2021.
Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta will also star in the film, which will be the first to commence shooting after the long lockdown. The schedule of the movie begins one month from now, and the entire team of ‘Bellbottom’ will be heading to the UK for the same.
Over the past few months, the film industry has come to a halt, whether in India or outside. As parts of the world are showing signs of recovery from the virus, the need of the hour is to adapt and evolve with the times.
Keeping the new normal in mind, a thorough precautionary plan for the shoot has been laid down by the filmmakers. The film’s shoot not only gets the artistes back on the sets but also all the people involved in the process of film-making. “Bellbottom” starting work is a step forward to normalize the current working situation and, indeed, bringing the industry back to business.
Sharing his thoughts on starting the shoot, Akshay Kumar says, “We are glad to be able to start shooting for “Bellbottom” after the long lockdown. The team has made special plans and taken precautions keeping the current situation in mind. I am looking forward to the industry to begin doing what it does best and to entertain the audiences again.”
Bhagnani adds, “There are a number of people dependent on the film industry starting up again. We wanted “Bellbottom” to take shape the best way possible, but at the same time keeping the safety of the crew as our top priority. All our activities will be minutely monitored to make sure no one is at risk and we are following all the issued guidelines. The cast and crew are on board and offering full cooperation. It’s time!”
Director Ranjit M. Tewari, who too is eagerly waiting to start the shoot shares, “I am immensely thankful and happy to start filming. Even during such trying times, we strive to give our best and make this film a success.”
