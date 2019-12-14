MUMBAI — Shashank Khaitan, who directed the “Dulhania” franchise and “Dhadak,” will now bring together Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in his next commercial entertainer, “Mr Lele.”
Dhawan’s and Khaitan’s magnum opus “Rannbhoomi,” which was all set for a Diwali 2020 release has been deferred.
It is not yet known what the genre of the film is, but for all, it’s an attractive project, and the title suggests either some form of comedy or a social. What’s more, all three artistes are popular and thus busy. Pednekar, who has a busy 2019, is doing “Takht” as well with Karan Johar as director and his production “Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship.” Another film that has premiered abroad but yet to come to Indian screens is “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.”
Kiara will soon star in Johar’s “Good Newwz” and is also doing “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” with Kartik Aaryan, “Laxmmi Bomb” with Akshay Kumar, a film called “Guilty,” “Shershaah” with Sidharth Malhotra and “Indoo Ki Jawaani.”
Dhawan, now beleaguered by a trio of underperformers —“October” ( a flop), “Sui Dhaaga-Made In India” (which was breakeven at best) and “Kalank” (a disaster), is now playing safe and will be doing “Street Dancer 3D” with Shraddha Kapoor, “Coolie No. 1” with Sara Ali Khan, and Sriram Raghavan's film on Arun Khetarpal.
