MUMBAI — Varun Dhawan’s and Nora Fatehi’s song “Garmi” from “Street Dancer 3D,” which was launched Dec. 25, is already trending at Number 1 on YouTube.
Dhawan and Fatehi launched the song in style coming out of a swanky car showcasing their dance moves. It was the first-ever song launch that happened underground at Mumbia’s Jio Wonderland. The two literally set the stage on fire with their chemistry and ho moves.
Said Dhawan,”It’s not a song you dance to, but the one you grind to.” After impressing the audience with the trailer and a revamped version of Prabhudeva’s iconic song “Muqabla,” the song “Garmi (Heat)” is penned, composed and sung (along with Neha Kakkar) by Badshah.
Dhawan wore a multi-colored T-shirt with a white jacket and matching pants and sneakers. Nora was in a purple-pink ensemble paired with heels.
Talking about the song, Dhawan added, “Nora brings in a certain energy and vibe to a song. We just played off each other’s energy. In my head, Nelly’s song, “Hot In Here,” was a reference for this track.”
Fatehi said, “I wanted to exude a Rihanna-Beyoncé vibe with my look and performance. Also, I wanted the facial expressions and dance moves to be strong and sassy. Varun and I had a blast during the shoot. His swag and my attitude lend it an international appeal, which was what we intended to do ever since we heard the song. This will be a visual treat for the audience.”
“Garmi” is choreographed by Kruti Mahesh and Rahul Shetty. The music of the film is by Sachin-Jigar, who were also present at the launch.
