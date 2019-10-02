MUMBAI — The latest addition to the star-cast of “Coolie No. 1” is Sahil Vaid, known for her comic timing. Leading man Varun Dhawan and Vaid go way back when they co-starred in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” (2014) and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” (2017).
They will now complete a hat-trick together with the same kind of gap, as the new film releases May 1, 2020.
Vaid said, “Working with David (Dhawan, the director)-sir was a surprise dream that came true. On top of that, sharing it with my buddy Varun for the third time round, while promoting a plastic-free initiative by Pooja Entertainment, is epic. What else can you ask for? It’s noble yet cool!”
The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh for Pooja Entertainment. The 1995 film, interestingly, marked the debut of producer Vashu Bhagnani and leading man and director Dhawan’s individual as well as joint association with the No. 1 series of films.
This no 1 best friend jodi is back! Meet the hilarious, @Sahilwalavaid, a new addition to the #CoolieNo1 family. In cinemas from #1May2020! #7MonthsToCoolieNo1@Varun_dvn #SaraAliKhan #DavidDhawan @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @iamjohnylever @rajpalofficial pic.twitter.com/0pFOvY0fNM— Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) October 1, 2019
