MUMBAI—Bhushan Kumar’s and Remo D’Souza’s yet-to-be-titled dance musical that features Varun Dhawan as the lead commenced a seven-day long schedule today in Punjab. The team which includes Kumar, D’Souza and his wife, producer Lizelle D’Souza and Dhawan, visited the Golden Temple on landing in Amritsar.
Kumar said, “We’ve got a lot of positive energy from the temple and are now geared up for the shoot. It’s an exciting project for our music label to be associated with, since being a dance film it has scope for a lot of songs. We have 12 in all and Sachin–Jigar’s album will be a mix of original, folk and recreated songs.”
Kumar added that they will be shooting for a Punjabi wedding song, followed by a few emotional sequences featuring Dhawan. After this, they will fly off to London for a 40-day schedule that begins Feb.10.
“I’ve known Varun’s father and his brother Rohit since a long time. I share a friendly equation with him as well. Varun has a great sense of script and music, and he is involved in every aspect of filmmaking,” said Kumar. He confirmed that the film is not part of the “ABCD” franchise and that they will reveal the title soon. “It’s a completely original concept that we are planning to spin into a franchise,” he stated.
Shraddha Kapoor, who will be sharing the screen with Dhawan again after D’Souza’s “ABCD 2,” is currently learning different dance forms with the choreographer-director’s team and will join the unit in London. Nora Fatehi also plays a pivotal role.
The film releases Nov. 8.
