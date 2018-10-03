MUMBAI— Let us not be cynics and think that Varun Dhawan has come in only because “Sui Dhaaga - Made In India” has become huge at the b-o., with a record Rs. 11.75 crore collection on its 5th day, the national holiday on Oct. 2. The young actor is set to make a special appearance in Salman Khan’s next, “Bharat,” co-starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, and being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Salman Khan’s and Varun Dhawan’s bonding goes back to years ago. In his first interview to India-West six years ago, Dhawan had mentioned that he would see a lot of Khan when his father, director David Dhawan, was making several films with him, beginning with the 1997 “Judwaa” when he was a kid, and including Khan’s home productions “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya” (2005) and “Partner” (2007). He was generally influenced most by his father’s fave actors Khan and Govinda, he had said.
In Dhawan’s first film with his dad as director, “Main Tera Hero” (2014), also his first hit (Dhawan’s maiden film “Student Of The Year” was a success, not a hit), Salman Khan did the voiceover for God, who converses with Dhawan’s character. Three years later, Dhawan essayed Khan’s dual roles in “Judwaa 2,” the reboot of his father’s 1997 hit with Khan, “Judwaa,” also enacting two of his re-created chartbusters from the earlier film. This time, Khan did a cameo as the original “Judwaa”’s in the post-climax.
Now Dhawan will again share screen space with Khan, and a source from the unit told the tabloid Mumbai Mirror, “Ali had recently approached Varun with the idea and the actor readily agreed to come on board. The scene featuring Varun and Salman will be shot in the next few days. On Oct. 2, Varun Dhawan left for Abu Dhabi, where the film’s third schedule kicked off recently.
