Varun Dhawan recently launched “Entertainer No. 1,” a stay-at-home reality show under the Flipkart Originals umbrella. Filmed on a smartphone by the actor at his home, the concept and execution of the film drives home the show's message of innovating when entertaining from home, while practicing social distancing.
Audiences can participate in the show and win Rs. 1 crore.
Varun uses everyday essentials as props, and performs various acts including rapping using a bucket as a drum set. He dons a hip hop look while cleaning and using the shower head as a mic.
“Being an entertainer, I constantly seek different ways to keep people in positive spirits and this show has given me a great platform to do so.” said Dhawan. “This was a one-of-a-kind shooting experience for me and it required me to be more involved at every step of the way. I truly enjoyed working on this campaign and I look forward to judging some interesting entries for ‘Entertainer No. 1’ from across the country.”
Speaking about the new campaign for “Entertainer No. 1,” Vikas Gupta, Head of Customer Marketing and Digital Businesses at Flipkart, said, “At a time when the nation is spending all their time indoors, we found an interesting opportunity to use entertainment and cheer up India in a special way.”
“Through Entertainer No 1, we are bringing a unique stay-at-home reality show to our audience, that provides budding entertainers a platform to stay connected during this difficult time. What sets this show and its marketing campaign apart, is the way it has been conceptualized and brought to life, entirely from home.”
Joy Ghoshal, Co-founder, Marching Ants, said: “This has truly been a paradigm shift in ad film making. We always had the notion that work from home was not too productive and here we were creating and bringing to life an entire show along with creating and releasing communication for it, from home.”
“I would like to believe this is unprecedented. And I feel truly exhilarated that we could achieve this task in a never seen, never done before manner. This is history of sorts where we created India’s first digital reality show without stepping out of our homes. Every step of the creation was exciting, challenging and digital in it’s true sense.”
