MUMBAI — Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in his new social media post flaunts a well-chiselled physique, and the fans are thrilled.
Varun shared a black and white picture on Instagram where he is seen in a shirtless avatar with his arms stretched out and his perfectly toned abs showing.
He captioned the image with an emoji of burger, pizza and fries.
Over the years, Varun has used social media to connect with fans, sharing tidbits about his professional as well as personal life.
On the film front, Varun was last seen in the dance film "Street Dancer 3D" earlier this year. His next film is "Coolie No 1" is directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.
"Coolie No 1" is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theaters in May, but got pushed due to the Covid-induced lockdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.