MUMBAI—Actor Varun Dhawan, who won the Best Actor award at the 9th Jagran Film Festival, says his film "October" will live on forever.
Varun Dhawan on Sept. 30 tweeted a photograph of himself receiving the award for the film, directed by Shoojit Sircar.
"Won best actor for 'October.' The shiuli flower has a life span only for a night but I have a feeling 'October' will live on forever," he wrote.
"October" is slice of life romantic drama film produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under their Rising Sun Films banner. It also stars Banita Sandhu. The film depicts the life of a hotel-management intern who takes care of his comatose fellow intern unconditionally and unconventionally.
Varun, who is currently enjoying the success of "Sui Dhaaga - Made In India," will next be seen in "Kalank" along with actor Sanjay Dutt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.