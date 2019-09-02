MUMBAI—The Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan-Paresh Rawal film “Coolie No 1” has been in the news since its announcement for various reasons. Now, owing to the environmental situation, the makers of the film along with PEIL have taken up a very crucial initiative.
They have decided to go plastic-free on the sets and have provided the entire cast and crew plastic-free sippers. This is the first time that an entire set has gone plastic-free while shooting.
The actors, along with the producers, took to social media to post about this. “The environment-friendly initiative taken by the cast and crew will surely help in spreading a good message,” their media statement said.
Pooja Entertainment’s film, directed by David Dhawan, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, and releases May 1, 2020.
