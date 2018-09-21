MUMBAI— Varun Dhawan’s request for a dance number in “Sui Dhaaga - Made In India” has finally been met. Yash Raj Films has released a high-energy dance number “Sab Badhiya Hai” that features Dhawan dancing his heart out, only to be told by Anushka Sharma that this song will not feature in the film nor the credits and will be only a promotional track. The song has been choreographed by Ruel Dausan Varindani.
Varun Grover and Anu Malik have written the lyrics of this song, whose tune was composed on the spot during the “Indian Idol 10’ episode that had the cast of the film. Malik told India-West that when Dhawan revealed the film’s tagline “Sab Badhiya Hai” he could not resist making a song out of it – on the spot. And then the lead pair insisted it was included in the film.
YRF has also released the Audio Jukebox of the music, which has 5 songs including this one. Watch the song here.
