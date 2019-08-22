MUMBAI— Actress and now philanthropist Alia Bhatt has announced the next installment of her closet-sharing initiative, “Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe.” After Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan is the third celebrity guest to share handpicked favorites from his personal wardrobe for charity.
Proceeds from this wardrobe will support the Salaam Bombay Foundation, which works with adolescents growing up in urban slums, to keep them in school through multiple programs that impact their education, health and livelihood. The wardrobe will be available from Aug. 20 on Saltscout.com, an online platform for charity auctions and sales.
Talking about Dhawan’s wardrobe contribution, Bhatt stated, “Varun is making his ‘MiSu’ debut, and I’m really thankful for his support! We need to start adopting a more conscious approach towards buying and discarding garments. We want to encourage more and more people to consider adding quality, pre-owned garments to their wardrobes and to help our environment by reducing waste.”
Speaking on the association, Dhawan said, “Sharing a garment is the most fun form of recycling it and keeping it away from landfills. “Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe” not only gives fans across the world the opportunity to own a garment from my personal closet but together, we’re also doing our bit for the environment.”
This is a closet-sharing initiative conceptualized by Bhatt. The first two installments of “MiSu” saw her own wardrobe on sale, proceeds from which supported the Liter of Light program and The Corbett Foundation respectively. The third installment featured fellow eco-warrior Aunshka Sharma’s wardrobe, and the fourth had Sonakshi Sinha’s support. Proceeds from these have supported various causes with which the actors have been associated.
Bhatt has been championing the cause of conservation at multiple levels. She started an ecological and animal welfare initiative called “Coexist” two years ago, followed by Mi Wardrobe is Su Ward this initiative last year.
All in all, this is in a sense, the fourth collaboration of Bhatt with Dhawan through three films (two of which, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania,” were hits).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.