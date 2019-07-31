MUMBAI—Varun Dhawan took to his social media to share his “beautiful dance journey” from “ABCD 2” to “Street Dancer 3D.” The video is pretty candid.
“Street Dancer 3D” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, directed by Remo D’Souza, and stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva and Nora Fatehi. It releases Jan. 24, 2020. “ABCD 2,” also with Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva and D’Souza, was a hit in 2015.
Watch the video here.
