MUMBAI—The father-son duo of director David Dhawan and actor Varun Dhawan are shooting for their “Coolie No. 1” in Bangkok. Varun Dhawan shared a special and cute photograph of dad and him on dad’s birthday Aug. 16 today. David has entered his 65th year.
Sara Ali Khan had celebrated her birthday there Aug. 12 and rumored boyfriend Kartik Aaryan flew down to be with her, while the unit also celebrated this day.
Well, with two birthdays celebrated in five days, the unit and film are surely off to a happy and auspicious start.
