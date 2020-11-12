MUMBAI — Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a throwback video from his vacation in Maldives. In the video on Instagram, the actor is seen swimming underwater with the aid of a sea scooter.
"This has to be my favorite theme this year and favorite show. Jalsa kar bapu," Varun captioned the image.
Varun will next be seen in "Coolie No 1.” The film is directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and actress Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles.
His co-star Sara on Nov. 11 dedicated a post to Varun. In the post, she called Varun a brat and a copycat. She also alleged that her Coolie No. 1 co-star filches her 'shayari!’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.