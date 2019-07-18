MUMBAI—The magnum opus dance film, “Street Dancer 3D,” directed by Remo D’Souza, will be seeing dance troupes from across the globe joining the lead duo to shoot for the climax in Mumbai. The shoot took off Jun. 29.
Dancers from UK, Germany, Nepal, and Africa will be part of this 3D musical in a 25-day schedule with back-to-back performances. Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi have rehearsed for almost a month for this act alongside lead players Dhawan and Kapoor. Kings United are the choreographers.
The final sequence shot at a suburban studio in Mumbai has a special setup of a live stage show with thousands of fans supporting their respective countries.
Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “We are so glad that “Street Dancer 3D” has gone global and many artistes from across continents are being part of the finale of the film. The set looks spectacular. The actors have been rehearsing and shooting in these rains to complete the schedule on time. The choreography and the music will surely sweep the audiences off their feet.”
“Street Dancer 3D” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza and directed by Remo D’Souza with music by Sachin-Jigar. It will release Jan. 24, 2020.
