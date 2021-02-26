MUMBAI — Veronica Vanij has been a workaholic. She has shot for a new short film called “Tijori” alongside Aarya Babbar. The film will be released on a major OTT channel. Veronica has taken to the OTT like fish to water and she has had all her releases on OTT.
She played the lead in the web series “Smartphone,” and then for “Jo Hukum Mere Aaka.” Vanij has a good engagement on her social media as well and that she is a fitness freak is no secret.
The fitness woman is also a professionally fit space.
