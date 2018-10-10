MUMBAI—Vinta Nanda, a veteran writer-producer of the avant-garde 1990s' show "Tara" fame, has accused actor Alok Nath – known for his "sanskaari" on-screen image – of sexually violating her almost two decades ago.
"I have waited for this moment to come for 19 years," Nanda wrote in a long, heart-wrenching Facebook post, referring to the "predator in question" as "the actor par excellence who is known as the most 'sanskaari' (cultured) person in the film and television industry."
Her suggestive remarks like "sanskaari" and that the person concerned was the "lead actor" and a "television star of that decade" were good enough to make out that Nanda was indeed pointing the finger at Alok Nath.
Later, confirming the same to IANS via SMS, Nanda said: "It is Alok Nath. I thought saying 'sanskaari' would do the needful."
Alok Nath is known for his roles as a stereotypical Indian father, personifying religious traditions and moral values in films and TV shows.
It is the escalating voices against sexual harassment across the world as part of the #MeToo wave that gave Nanda the courage to pen down the experiences which had left her "shattered."
"He was an alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious but he was also the television star of that decade, so not only was he forgiven for all his bad behaviour, many of the guys would also egg him on to be his worst," Nanda wrote, adding that he even harassed the show's lead actress who was not interested in him.
Sharing the "worst" that happened, Nanda recounted the incidents that followed after she left a party at Nath’s house at 2 a.m. She said her drinks were mixed.
"I started to walk home on the empty streets... Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car.
"I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn't just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised.
"I couldn't get up for my bed. I told some of my friends but everybody advised me to forget about it and move on."
Later, she got a job to write and direct a series for Plus Channel, and again her paths crossed with Alok Nath.
"The man found his way through the casting route and became one of the lead actors on the show. He created an environment in which I was made to feel threatened, so I asked the producers to release me from directing the series because I didn't want to be around where he was.
"I continued to write the show."
The "most difficult part" and the "main reason" why Nanda took so long to come out with the truth was because while she was working on this new series, she said, "he asked me to come to his house again and I went to allow him to violate me."
"I needed the job and didn't want to leave it as I needed the money. It was after this that I quit."
Nanda has urged people "who have suffered at the hands of predators, to come out and say it aloud."
"Don't hold yourselves back. This is a moment for change, so your silence will only hold barriers to its evolution. Speak out. Shout out from the top of the roof."
Alok Nath said the allegation is "absurd" as he "made her what she is."
Nath told ABP News: "Kuch to log kahenge (People will say something). Neither I am denying this nor do I agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it. As for the matter, if it has come out, it will be stretched.
"However, we only have to hear to women's stand because they are considered weak."
IANS tried contacting him since Nanda wrote about her experience via a Facebook post on Oct. 8. But calls and messages went unanswered.
The Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has decided to send Nath a show-cause notice.
Asked about his "sanskaari" image, he said: "What do I have to do with people? People will say anything to spoil the image. Leave my image, whatever has been said; it is absurd."
He said at one point, Nanda used to be his good friend.
"Today she said such a big thing. In a way, it was me who made her what she is. It is useless to react on the allegations as in today's world, whatever a woman says, only that will be considered. In such a situation, it would be wrong to say anything," he said.
Nanda held a press conference here on Oct. 9, talking further about how when she had opened up two decades ago, nobody came to support her.
"When I spoke years ago, not a single person came in support of me. And now one Facebook post became viral, and I am standing in front of you with so much support. Not a single person questioned him that (time), everyone knew what happened. Silence is dangerous. I became silent, due to which I had to suffer so much. I left the industry," she said.
Has she filed a police complaint, Nanda said: "I have not filed a police complaint yet."
However, she feels this is "just the beginning" of the #MeToo movement in Bollywood and other fields in India.
"It will not stop now, and it should not stop. It is encouraging. It is just a beginning. Women should not be afraid to speak."
Why was she silent for so long?
"I took a lot of time to open. I was blaming myself that why I was so bold, why I was so open. I was questioning myself. So, I was not able to come out. But now I have realized that I should not be ashamed of myself and the man who harassed me should be ashamed of himself."
