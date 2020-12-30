MUMBAI — Veteran actor Ranjeet, who has done over 500 films in various languages, and is best known in recent time for “Housefull 2,” “Behen Hogi Teri” and “Housefull 4” made his web debut with “Becharey” on Rapcheek App directed by Kranti Pratap Singh, which released Dec. 25.
The 74-year old actor made his film debut with “Sawan Bhadon” in 1970 and also produced and directed films besides acting on television. Once known as the villain who was often a rapist, he later turned to comedy as well besides character roles of a sympathetic nature. He has thus completed 50 years as an actor.
“Becharey” is produced by Rahul Datta, who is also one of the protagonists. It also stars Amita Yadav, Sandeep Shrivastava, Prateek Chaudhary, Sambhav Jain and Himanshu Bhatt and is presented by Colour Blind Entertainment.
Said Ranjeet, “I really liked the idea of me acting with a young talented team in a story of three generations. I really enjoyed the shoot. It is a comedy and there was freedom to improvise. The director gave us lots of freedom and had a fresh approach and was very professional.”
On his role, he said, “I play myself and I am sent by the landlord to Becharey House as I need to stay with some young boys for a role. And the fun begins.” “Becharey” focuses on four boys and a girl struggling with their personal and professional lives. Their landlord also has a service apartment in which people keep coming as celeb guests, and they have to be taken care of by the boys, who never pay rent.
Says co-star Pratick Chaudharry, “Ranjeet-sir’s comic timing and swag were marvelous. It was a great feeling working with Ranjeet. I got to learn so many things on the set from him. He will be coming back for season 2 of our show, and I am so excited to share screen space with him once again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.