MUMBAI—Zeenat Aman recently supported her “Love Life & Screw-Ups” (web series) co-star Yuvraaj Parashar at the launch of his new single “Atharva.”
Aman praised Parashar for his versatile personality and hardworking nature. “Years back when I was in Norway, I saw Yuvraaj perform for an international event and was amazed to see the amount of energy he puts into every performance,” she said. “Watching him perform in ‘Atharva’ has just brought back those memories for me. He performs with the so much energy and enthusiasm. “
“Atharva” is a devotional song full of devotion and the video is directed and choreographed by Neerav Bavlecha and produced by Rajkumari Satyaprakash Parashar. The song is sung by Divya Kumar.
Parashar, who made his acting debut in “Fashion” (2008), is a model and film actor who starred in India’s first homosexual love scene in the film “Dunno Y... Na Jaane Kyon” (2010), in which Aman played a key role.
Watch the song here.
