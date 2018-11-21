MUMBAI—The Mumbai Police have booked film actor Alok Nath on the charge of rape following a complaint lodged by a woman writer-producer over a month ago, an official said here on Nov. 21.
The victim had complained with Oshiwara Police on Oct. 17 after Nath hit back by filing a defamation case against her in a Mumbai Magistrate Court.
Among other things, the woman named Vinta Nanda had accused Nath of allegedly raping her nearly 19 years ago when they worked together.
Nath had denied all the allegations leveled by the victim and lodged the defamation case demanding Re.1 as damages and a written apology from her.
Earlier this month, the powerful Cine & TV Artistes Association had expelled him after the rape charges came to the fore.
