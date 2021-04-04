MUMBAI – Veteran Bollywood actress Shashikala is no more. She was 88. The actress passed away in her Mumbai residence on April 4, although an official confirmation from her family is awaited.
Mourning her demise, senior NCP leader Praful Patel tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace Folded hands. #Shashikala #RIP."
"Shashikala ji... RIP," tweeted actor Rohit Roy.
Born in August 1932, Shashikala made a mark with her performance in supporting roles and negative roles in Bollywood films.
She has appeared in over 100 Bollywood films including "Nau Do Gyarah,” "Junglee,” "Ayee Milan Ki Bela,” "Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani," Chhote Sarkar,” "Khubsoorat,” "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” "Baadshah" and "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi," among others.
Shashikala was honored with the Padma Shri in 2007 for her contribution to Indian cinema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.