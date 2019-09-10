MUMBAI—Asha Bhosle brought in her 86th birthday in Dubai, at “Asha’s,” her restaurant there, amidst family and fans. Interestingly, she celebrated her birthday after a hiatus of 17 years!
Asked about her birthday wish, the veteran singer said, “I hope that all the poor people in this world become rich!”
Born Sept. 8, 1933, Asha Bhosle is the most recorded artiste in the world and began her singing career exactly 70 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.