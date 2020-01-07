MUMBAI — On Dec. 28, writer Rakesh Bharti tried to file an F.I.R against the makers of “Chhapaak” at a suburban police station in Mumbai, but the officer refused to accept it. On Dec. 30, the complaint was filed at the Deputy Commisioner of Police’s office, and a criminal case was filed on the issue of copyright infringement at the Borivali Magistrate Metropolitan Session Court.
The hearing was to be held on Jan. 4, but due to unavoidable circumstances, the hearing has been postponed to Jan. 9, and on Jan. 7, the stay order hearing will be considered by the Bombay High Court.
Bharti, who claims to be the original writer and rights holder of Laxmi Agarwal’s life saga, says that the film is based on his story. He has sought that he should be given credit as one of the writers of the film.
The suit filed by Bharti claimed that he had conceived an idea/script for a movie, tentatively titled “‘Black Day,” and had got it registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) in 2015.
Bharti said that since then, he has been working on the script and approaching several artistes and producers, including Fox Star Studio, for a narration. “However, the project could not commence due to unavoidable circumstances. The plaintiff had narrated the idea to Fox Star Studio, which is the production house for “Chhapaak,”” the plea said.
Bharti’s advocate Ashok Saraogi said that the plaintiff later came to know that an identical film is being produced by the defendants (Fox Star Studio) and others and directed by Meghna Gulzar. He submitted complaints to the producers but did not get any reply, following which he approached the high court.
In his plea, Bharti has sought that the film’s release be stayed until due credit is given to him. He has also sought for an expert to be appointed to compare his script and that of “Chhapaak.” Saraogi said the plea will be heard by a vacation bench of the High Court Jan. 7.
“Chhapaak,” based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is slated for release this week.
Meanwhile, the portal Republic reports that in a press conference, Bharti mentioned how he met Parth Arora from Fox at the Goa Film Festival in 2014. They discussed the script, and registered it under the title of “Black Day.” Bharti was also introduced to Rukmani Sen (content head at Fox), and they were in touch for long. He also said that Sen asked him to get a big name on board.
Speaking to Republic, Bharti explained how Kangana Ranaut refused the idea because sister Rangoli is an acid attack survivor and that she would get emotional while playing the role. He claimed that Anushka Sharma was busy for two years and that Shakti Kapoor did not want daughter Shraddha to play this role.
Priyanka Chopra, he said, was willing to produce the film but not star in it, due to her international commitments. And, reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was not so interested.
He had even approached Meghna Gulzar in 2017, but she denied his claims.
