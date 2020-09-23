MUMBAI (IANS) — Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who featured in films like Vicky Donor and Parmanu, has lost his battle to cancer. The news of his demise was tweeted by the National School of Drama on Sept. 23.
"The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya's (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul," the School announced on Twitter.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee paid a tribute to Pandya on Twitter.
Earlier, Manoj had tweeted a link regarding a fundraiser for Pandya, who was in need of money to pay for his treatment. Actors like Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang had also shared the link and asked their Twitter followers to help Pandya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.