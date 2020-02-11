MUMBAI — Vicky Kaushal is soaring high with the success of “URI - The Surgical Strike” and is gearing up for his next release “Bhoot - The Haunted Ship.”
Kaushal is known for his performances in other acclaimed films like “Masaan” and “Raazi” as well. What’s common in his filmography is that he has most often worked with first-time directors. Be it Neeraj Ghaywan (“Masaan”), Anand Tiwari (“Love Per Square Foot”) or Aditya Dhar (URI: The Surgical Strike”) and now, Bhanu Pratap Singh for “Bhoot—Part One: The Haunted Ship,” they have all proved lucky for him, he says, for each film earned him brownie points.
Talking about working with them, Kaushal said, ”I have more often worked with new directors. The energy working with them is very refreshing. It feels like a school project collaboration—all of us sharing and discussing our ideas. It's a completely different vibe.”
However, a film he has recently signed, “Ashwathama” repeats his debut-making director Aditya Dhar.
