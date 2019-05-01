MUMBAI—On the occasion of April 2019 marking 100 years of the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre, renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar presents the first look of his biopic “Sardar Udham Singh,” the rare and untold story of one of the bravest freedom fighters of India.
Sircar takes forward his legacy of unconventional stories onscreen, by showcasing the life of Udham Singh, the great martyr and Indian freedom fighter who bravely assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer (the former lieutenant -governor of the Punjab) in 1940 in London.
Starring Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh, the film will witness an unprecedented massive schedule across various countries this year (The first schedule is currently underway in Europe), with the theatrical release pegged for 2020.
Sircar spoke on bringing alive this unique subject on film. “I chose this event as it is one of the most pivotal revolutionary contributions to the freedom movement, which has gone unnoticed for generations. Udham’s struggle and sacrifice is a very important story for today’s audiences to be made aware of, and I have collaborated with my esteemed writers Riteish Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya for this humble tribute to the maverick freedom fighter and his story.”
He added, “Vicky is unquestionably one of the most dynamic actors we have today, and together we shoulder great responsibility to deliver due justice in bringing alive this inspiring story on screen.”
The film is a Rising Sun Film Production, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.
