MUMBAI — In the past few days, whenever Vicky Kaushal has stepped out in public, the paparazzi as well as fans have been taken by surprise by his lean body: The actor has lost (a lot of) weight — a full 13 kilos — for his film with director Shoojit Sircar.
Kaushal has done this in just three months for the title role of “Sardar Udham Singh. “It wasn’t an easy task, but he was clear about shedding weight to look convincing as a 20-something boy,” said a unit member in a media statement.
To achieve the desired results, the actor, who is quite a foodie, was on a strict diet for close to three months. “At the end of the day, he is a Punjabi boy who loves his food. but he knew he had to control his diet.
Plus, he worked out diligently with his trainer daily. “There was no way he would have given up as he knew the importance of acquiring the lean look,” said the same source. Kaushal is set to leave for a 25-day schedule in Amritsar soon.
Additionally, Kaushal will need to gain back all the weight, if not more, for “Takht,” immediately after wrapping up Udham Singh. In that Karan Johar film, he will be playing emperor Aurangzeb.
